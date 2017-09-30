Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Worthington Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) opened at 46.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $848.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.20 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/worthington-industries-inc-wor-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Worthington Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,652,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.