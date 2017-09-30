Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 360.64 ($4.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Worldpay Group PLC to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 327 ($4.40) to GBX 450 ($6.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Worldpay Group PLC from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Worldpay Group PLC from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Worldpay Group PLC alerts:

Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) opened at 407.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.79. The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.09 billion. Worldpay Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 255.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 435.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/worldpay-group-plc-wpg-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Worldpay Group PLC

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.