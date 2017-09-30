Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,866 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE DOW) remained flat at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,802,070 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

