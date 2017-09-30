Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Stake Lowered by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 154.23 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $155.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public Limited news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 206,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $30,492,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.59, for a total value of $122,663,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,390,350 shares of company stock worth $657,724,947 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stake-lowered-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.