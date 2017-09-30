William C. Jr. Wood Sells 201,701 Shares of CarMax Inc (KMX) Stock

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 201,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $14,837,125.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,502.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) opened at 75.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.32. CarMax Inc has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CarMax by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group AG downgraded CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on CarMax to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

