Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Receives $10.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE WLL) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,618,852 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 482 put options.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

