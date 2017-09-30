Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Position Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 33.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Corporation during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 184.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.40 and its 200 day moving average is $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.91 and a 52 week high of $202.99.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Whirlpool Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool Corporation news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.93 per share, with a total value of $176,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

