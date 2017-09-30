Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Media stories about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.818035741623 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE WHG) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 75,882 shares of the stock traded hands. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $550.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $465,032.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $960,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,607.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,227 shares of company stock worth $4,432,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

