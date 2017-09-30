Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westpac Banking Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0866870614681 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,477 shares. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Westpac Banking Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Westpac Banking Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Westpac Banking Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Westpac Banking Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking organization. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The Company is engaged in the provision of financial services, including lending, deposit taking, payments services, investment portfolio management and advice, superannuation and funds management, insurance services, leasing finance, general finance, interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services.

