Western Union Company (The) (WU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union Company (The) during the first quarter worth $882,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 25.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,841,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,678,000 after buying an additional 954,959 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Western Union Company (WU) opened at 19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.20. Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Western Union Company (The) had a return on equity of 92.41% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union Company will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.49%.

In other news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $472,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

