West Marine (WMAR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. West Marine earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.1197926853776 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Forward View upgraded West Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered West Marine to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.97 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of West Marine (NASDAQ WMAR) traded up 0.039% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.965. The stock had a trading volume of 260,082 shares. The company has a market cap of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.028 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. West Marine has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

