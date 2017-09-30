Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Accenture PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture PLC also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,998 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,342 put options.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,014 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $280,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

