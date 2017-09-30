Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,006,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 475,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 464,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,342,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,927,000 after buying an additional 184,597 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,517,000 after buying an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) opened at 43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 370.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

