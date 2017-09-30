Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 395.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ SCHN) opened at 28.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/wells-fargo-company-mn-increases-holdings-in-schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.