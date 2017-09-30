Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.21 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of IPG Photonics Corporation worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 50,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,409,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,608,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,595 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $1,919,127.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) opened at 185.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.64.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $369.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

