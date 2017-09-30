Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,176,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,454,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,212,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,168,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 591,427 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,409,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,834,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,373,000 after purchasing an additional 627,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $11,092,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,736,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,272,463,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 141.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $143.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

