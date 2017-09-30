Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Weight Watchers International worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 111,648 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 275,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) opened at 43.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 3.03. Weight Watchers International Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weight Watchers International Inc will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

