Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for GrubHub’s FY2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of GrubHub from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 52.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.13 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $163,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $131,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,926.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,528,502 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrubHub by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $622,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth $531,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth $949,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

