Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Shares Bought by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) by 2,166.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,075,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,380,345 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 6.18% of Weatherford International PLC worth $236,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Weatherford International PLC by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,156,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,835,000 after buying an additional 12,194,205 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $46,680,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $42,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,956,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,797 shares in the last quarter.
Weatherford International PLC (WFT) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 15,015,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $4.53 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Weatherford International PLC had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.03) EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weatherford International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International PLC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International PLC from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.
In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,523.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Weatherford International PLC Company Profile
Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.
