Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Wayfair (NYSE W) opened at 67.40 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The stock’s market cap is $5.88 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post ($1.45) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Oblak sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $72,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Romero Rodrigues sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $28,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,543.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,470 shares of company stock valued at $60,044,256. Company insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wayfair by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wayfair by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

