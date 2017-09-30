Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 29.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,113 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE WCN) opened at 69.96 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback 13,180,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $102.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $750,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,626,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,285. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

