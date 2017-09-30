Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.52.
Walt Disney Company (NYSE DIS) opened at 98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $116.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44.
Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino bought 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About Walt Disney Company (The)
The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.
