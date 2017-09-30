Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 77.22 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

