WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Position Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of WageWorks worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WageWorks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after buying an additional 63,265 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WageWorks by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WageWorks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WageWorks by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 119,614 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of WageWorks by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) opened at 60.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.84. WageWorks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. WageWorks had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WageWorks, Inc. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised WageWorks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut WageWorks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

