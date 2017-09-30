W.W. Grainger (GWW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W.W. Grainger earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.5750848148638 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $174.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.42.

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE GWW) opened at 179.75 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $262.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 5.08%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post $10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

