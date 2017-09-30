Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells display devices that are worn like eyeglasses and feature built-in video screens that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet or video games. It produces both monocular and binocular Video Eyewear devices. The Company focuses on consumer markets for gaming and mobile video and on rugged mobile displays for defence and industrial applications. Vuzix Corporation is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vuzix Corporation alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vuzix Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) traded down 2.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 182,987 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $112.67 million. Vuzix Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Vuzix Corporation had a negative net margin of 524.82% and a negative return on equity of 143.10%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vuzix Corporation will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/vuzix-corporation-vuzi-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-2.html.

In related news, COO Paul A. Boris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carl Domino Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 261.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corporation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companys products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.