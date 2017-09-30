Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) opened at 20.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company’s market cap is $553.93 million.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post ($2.84) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $211,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $321,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 187.2% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 204,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 232.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 114.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

