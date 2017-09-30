Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Owens & Minor worth $35,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 121.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price target (down from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/voya-investment-management-llc-increases-position-in-owens-minor-inc-omi.html.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE OMI) opened at 29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.