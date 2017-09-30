Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE SSD) opened at 49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. BidaskClub cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

