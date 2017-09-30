Visteon Corporation (VC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group LLC

Stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Visteon Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Gabelli lowered Visteon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (VC) opened at 123.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.81. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Visteon Corporation had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $133,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $155,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,133.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $616,016 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visteon Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 11.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 43.4% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 10.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

