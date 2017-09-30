Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Invests $1.32 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 38.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 177.5% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,508,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,012 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 133.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 775,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after acquiring an additional 443,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 0.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,963,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE HDB) opened at 96.37 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $493.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

HDFC Bank Limited Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

