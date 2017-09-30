Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 29,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) opened at 13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

