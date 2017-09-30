Virginia Bk Banksh Com (NASDAQ:VABB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of Virginia Bk Banksh Com (NASDAQ VABB) remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Virginia Bk Banksh Com has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

WARNING: “Virginia Bk Banksh Com (VABB) Plans $0.22 Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/virginia-bk-banksh-com-vabb-plans-0-22-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia Bk Banksh Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia Bk Banksh Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.