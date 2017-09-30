Virginia Bk Banksh Com (VABB) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Virginia Bk Banksh Com (NASDAQ:VABB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of Virginia Bk Banksh Com (NASDAQ VABB) remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Virginia Bk Banksh Com has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
