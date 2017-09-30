ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get ViewRay Inc. alerts:

Shares of ViewRay (VRAY) opened at 5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $339.88 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.44.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViewRay will post ($0.82) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/viewray-inc-vray-receives-buy-rating-from-mizuho.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $2,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $6,348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.