Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Position Lowered by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 510,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,809,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 39,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) traded up 1.62% on Friday, hitting $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,162 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $167.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $544.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $439,376.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 125,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,358 shares of company stock worth $83,072,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

