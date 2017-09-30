Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) opened at 0.76 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $24.82 million. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post ($0.33) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.52% of Vertex Energy worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

