Versum Materials Inc. (VSM) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSM. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Aegis upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Versum Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Versum Materials (NYSE VSM) opened at 38.82 on Thursday. Versum Materials has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.64 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 261.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques M. Croisetiere acquired 2,750 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $301,536. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Versum Materials by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Versum Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

