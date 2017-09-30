Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritiv Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0085408148346 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) traded down 2.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,587 shares. Veritiv Corp has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company’s market cap is $510.25 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

Get Veritiv Corp alerts:

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Veritiv Corp had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Veritiv Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Veritiv Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. William Blair downgraded Veritiv Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Veritiv Corp from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/veritiv-corp-vrtv-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

In related news, Chairman Mary A. Laschinger purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $99,726.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritiv Corp Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.