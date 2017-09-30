Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veritex Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1491720153922 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on Veritex Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 188,730 shares. The company has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Veritex Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Veritex Holdings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $49,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $118,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 16,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $441,620.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,603 shares of company stock worth $6,136,015. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex Holdings

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

