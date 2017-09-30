Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,149,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,586 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.21.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI) opened at 168.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $170.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $260,087.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,995.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $6,892,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $7,320,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

