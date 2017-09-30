Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vantiv were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Vantiv by 54.5% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 32,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vantiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vantiv in the second quarter worth about $51,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vantiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Vantiv in the second quarter worth about $7,589,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) opened at 70.47 on Friday. Vantiv, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $73.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.12 million. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Vantiv’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vantiv, Inc. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vantiv Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

