Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Verifone Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Verifone Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verifone Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verifone Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Verifone Systems Inc. alerts:

Verifone Systems (PAY) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,820 shares. Verifone Systems has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.13 million. Verifone Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verifone Systems will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/verifone-systems-inc-pay-given-hold-rating-at-barclays-plc.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Verifone Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verifone Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Verifone Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Verifone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verifone Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.