Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (6.50) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Velocys PLC had a negative net margin of 937.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of GBX 2,300 million during the quarter.

Shares of Velocys PLC (VLS) opened at 35.00 on Friday. Velocys PLC has a one year low of GBX 29.00 and a one year high of GBX 101.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.22. The company’s market cap is GBX 50.36 million.

Get Velocys PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/velocys-plc-vls-announces-earnings-results.html.

VLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap initiated coverage on Velocys PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 144 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Velocys PLC from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.44) price target on shares of Velocys PLC in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

About Velocys PLC

Velocys plc (Velocys) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in producing synthetic fuels. The Company provides small scale gas-to-liquids (GTL), a technology that produces liquid fuels and specialty chemicals from undervalued natural gas, waste or biomass. Its technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes and base oils.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.