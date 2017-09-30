Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,742 shares. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,339,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $562,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,992,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/veeva-systems-inc-veev-shares-sold-by-pdt-partners-llc.html.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.