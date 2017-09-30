Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 618,535 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,612,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Macy’s worth $711,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 928,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 302,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 140,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,109,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE M) opened at 21.82 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.83. Macy’s also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 813 put options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the average volume of 306 put options.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.51 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, Director John A. Bryant bought 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

