Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 26,827 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of NVR worth $746,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 88.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $224,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,669.90, for a total transaction of $2,669,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,678.35, for a total transaction of $4,017,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,358. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,726.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,690.00 target price (up previously from $2,485.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,672.00.

NVR, Inc. (NVR) opened at 2855.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,721.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,383.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.66. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $1,478.04 and a one year high of $2,891.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The construction company reported $35.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $28.63 by $6.56. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NVR had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 37.43%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post $139.24 EPS for the current year.

NVR

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

