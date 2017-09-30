VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GDX)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,601 call options.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE GDX) opened at 22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 27,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Millie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

