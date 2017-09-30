Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $15.39 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 447.09 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.84 and a 12-month high of $448.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.54.

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

