Van ECK Associates Corp Has $510,000 Stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NYSE:NXR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/van-eck-associates-corp-has-510000-stake-in-nuveen-select-tax-free-income-portfolio-iii-nxr.html.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NYSE NXR) opened at 15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.