ValuEngine Upgrades KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) to Strong-Buy

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE KKR) opened at 20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $901,303.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,751,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,515,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,191,000 after purchasing an additional 815,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

